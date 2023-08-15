Spire Wealth Management Buys 36,538 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 23,125.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,696 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 36,538 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.96 per share, with a total value of $25,044.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,303.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,333 shares of company stock worth $300,454 and sold 41,718 shares worth $3,994,557. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $107.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

