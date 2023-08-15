Spire Wealth Management Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

