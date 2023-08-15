Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,457 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $260.97 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

