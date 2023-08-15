Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 811.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,774 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 6.10% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the first quarter worth $503,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter worth $1,343,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:PSMJ opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

