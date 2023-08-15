Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 20,496.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,421,180. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

