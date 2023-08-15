Spire Wealth Management Takes $2.64 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 852,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,032,000 after buying an additional 174,420 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHH opened at $133.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

