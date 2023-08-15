Standpoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Standpoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 9.2% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $22,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after buying an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after buying an additional 2,305,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,311,000.

VXUS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.35. 1,122,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,722. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

