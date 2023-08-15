Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $94.07 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.