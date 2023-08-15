Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$98.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$92.40.

Stantec Stock Down 0.2 %

STN opened at C$89.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$58.88 and a 1-year high of C$90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.5876 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

