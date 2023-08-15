Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

