Steem Market Capitalization Achieves $80.74 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $80.74 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,273.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00277277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.16 or 0.00796476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00537123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00058827 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00121349 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,374,602 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.