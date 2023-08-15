Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Stelco Trading Up 9.7 %

TSE:STLC opened at C$42.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.85. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

