Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 50003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a market cap of C$9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
