Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,894.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,894.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

