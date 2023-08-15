StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WWE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.56.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $111.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

