Storj (STORJ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.59 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $110.57 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storj Profile

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,211,284 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

