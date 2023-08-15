Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Announces Earnings Results

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of SWAG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.94. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stran & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stran & Company, Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 21st.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

