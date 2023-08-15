Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Tops $69.06 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $69.06 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.79 or 0.06266332 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00040443 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,222,085 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

