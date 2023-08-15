Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 229,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,236,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

