Summit Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,086,620 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1,394.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 862.8% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 261,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 234,544 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 83,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 42,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
VMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. 797,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,446. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.