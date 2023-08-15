Summit Wealth Group LLC Purchases 12,853,173 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6,224.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,853,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.
Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.19. 1,815,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.94.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
