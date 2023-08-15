Summit Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,421,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,043,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

