Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.96. 1,707,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,014,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after purchasing an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 136.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,481,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 855,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,254,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

