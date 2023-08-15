SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CYTK. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,653.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $95,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,211,653.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $404,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,668.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,965 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

