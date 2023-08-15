SVB Securities Lowers Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Market Perform

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Galecto in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galecto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

GLTO traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 4,968,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,302. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Galecto has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.70.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 209,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 443,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,944 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 1,541.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 256,814 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 9.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 77.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 31.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

