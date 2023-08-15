Sweat Economy Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.98 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $53.98 million and approximately $694,051.61 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,569,959,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,784,416,368 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

