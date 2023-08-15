Swire Pacific Limited Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1351 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Swire Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. 31,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Swire Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

