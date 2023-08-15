Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,977,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $412,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

