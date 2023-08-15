Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,303,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 526,500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Cisco Systems worth $852,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.53. 7,070,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,381,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

