Swiss National Bank Has $711.01 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Adobe worth $711,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.20. 608,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,581. The stock has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

