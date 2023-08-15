Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 108,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Starbucks worth $474,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,719. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

