Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,448,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 115,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of QUALCOMM worth $567,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 235,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,281,664 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.1 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $152.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.