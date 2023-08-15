Swiss National Bank Sells 116,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,044,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Home Depot worth $1,193,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $331.70. 3,664,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $333.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

