Swiss National Bank Sells 44,600 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of American Tower worth $377,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.32. 451,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $280.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

