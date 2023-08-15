Swiss National Bank Sells 78,400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 78,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Oracle worth $596,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,031. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $319.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

