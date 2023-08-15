Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Deere & Company worth $469,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.52. 765,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,736. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.75.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.