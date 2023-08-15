Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Deere & Company worth $469,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
DE stock traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.52. 765,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,736. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.
In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
