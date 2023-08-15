SWS Partners Invests $1.49 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $437.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.88, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.21.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

