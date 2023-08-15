SWS Partners Invests $265,000 in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,308.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,572,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,830,000 after acquiring an additional 732,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 539.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

LQD stock opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.73. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $114.61.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

