SWS Partners Purchases Shares of 4,802 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,802 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $228.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $240.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.