SWS Partners Sells 1,772 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

SWS Partners lessened its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,417,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after buying an additional 364,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 201,112 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,062,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

