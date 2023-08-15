Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $434.85 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

