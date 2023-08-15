T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
T2 Biosystems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.39 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
