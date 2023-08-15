T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.39 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About T2 Biosystems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.