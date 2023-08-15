Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

