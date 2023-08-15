Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Palisade Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $22,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 511.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.87. 2,202,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.71. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.32.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

