Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 196,880 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,515. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.50 and its 200-day moving average is $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.32.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

