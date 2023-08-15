Target (NYSE:TGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $160.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Target traded as low as $124.96 and last traded at $125.00, with a volume of 8288297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.42.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.32.
Insider Transactions at Target
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.71.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.