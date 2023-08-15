TD Cowen Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $613.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $616.00 to $613.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.95.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

HUM opened at $497.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.45. Humana has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $958,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 145,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,882,000 after acquiring an additional 59,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.