TD Securities Increases Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$43.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

QBCRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quebecor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

