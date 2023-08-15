Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,732 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $26,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $916,957,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,329,000 after purchasing an additional 125,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.94.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average is $119.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.94 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

