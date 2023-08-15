Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $7.48 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,309 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Denali Therapeutics worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $68,996.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,684.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,715 shares of company stock valued at $527,249 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. 43,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $37.51.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

